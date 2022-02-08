StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.97, Yahoo Finance reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.