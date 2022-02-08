StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.97, Yahoo Finance reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75.
In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
