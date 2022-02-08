Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.34

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 11834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEOAY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.