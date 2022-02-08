Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,739 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,163.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 234,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.41 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

