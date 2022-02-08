Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $165.67. 155,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,603. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.22 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

