Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.72% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $92.07 and a twelve month high of $118.99.

