Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.39. 70,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

