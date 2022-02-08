Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $80.55 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $80,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,641,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

