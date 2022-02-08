Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 780.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 62,823 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.14. 185,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,992,204. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

