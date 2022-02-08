Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Gap Up to $34.82

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.82, but opened at $35.94. Stride shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

