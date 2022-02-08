Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.46

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 90425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

