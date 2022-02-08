Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 17,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 242,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $7,586,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,218 shares of company stock worth $13,635,939 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

