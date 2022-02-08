Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.99 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,010,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

