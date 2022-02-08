Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

SUNL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.