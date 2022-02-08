Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $222.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.31.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.41. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $1,375,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

