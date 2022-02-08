Swmg LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Swmg LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

