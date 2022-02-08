Swmg LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Swmg LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares during the period.

SHY opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.66 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

