Swmg LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Swmg LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day moving average is $246.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

