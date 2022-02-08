Swmg LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,431,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.