Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €133.00 ($152.87) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($133.33) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($127.59) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($121.84) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($140.23) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($158.62) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.37 ($139.50).

Shares of SY1 traded down €0.85 ($0.98) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €103.20 ($118.62). 260,301 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.17. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($65.47) and a one year high of €73.48 ($84.46).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

