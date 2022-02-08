SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.75 billion-$15.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.57 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.800-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.19. 314,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,040. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

