T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.1% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,530 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.10. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.