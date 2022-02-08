Target Healthcare REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:THRL opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. Target Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126 ($1.70). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.65. The stock has a market cap of £693.40 million and a PE ratio of 16.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

