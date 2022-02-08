Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. 15,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,678. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

