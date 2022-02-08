TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.68.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.81. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$53.20 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.