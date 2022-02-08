Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,491,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,490 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TETCU. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 423,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,749 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETCU remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

