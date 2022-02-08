Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.12.

TDOC opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

