Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) was down 3.8% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $108.00. The stock traded as low as $71.20 and last traded at $71.70. Approximately 15,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,179,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.72.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

