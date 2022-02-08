Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.64.

NYSE:TFX opened at $313.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

