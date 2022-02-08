Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.45.

TENB stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

