Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.45.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. 14,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,144. Tenable has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

