Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of THC stock traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.