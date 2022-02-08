Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Shares of Teradata stock traded up $9.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. 70,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.
In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
