Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $9.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. 70,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

