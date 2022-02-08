Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,507,410 shares of company stock worth $3,563,714,264. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $917.77. 387,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,280,693. The company has a market cap of $921.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,008.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $904.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

