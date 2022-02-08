Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.010-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,506. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.54. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.