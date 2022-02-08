The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AES in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AES in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

