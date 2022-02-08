The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of AES opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. AES’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

