The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,506 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

