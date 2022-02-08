The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.30). Approximately 227,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 88,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.20 ($1.35).

CPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £99.71 million and a P/E ratio of -23.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

