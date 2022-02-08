The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider John Demsey Sells 23,248 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $314.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.37 and a 200-day moving average of $332.87. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.41 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,210,000 after buying an additional 55,832 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

