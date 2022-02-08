The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Macerich were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.