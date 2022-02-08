The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,394 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coherent were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coherent by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $255.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.43. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.49 and a 52-week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

