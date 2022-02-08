The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.86 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,726,942,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

