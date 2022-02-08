The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teradata were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Teradata by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teradata by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teradata by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

