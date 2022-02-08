The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,988 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in APA were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

