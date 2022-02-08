The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Marcus worth $66,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 133,477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after buying an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,352,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

MCS opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

