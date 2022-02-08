The New America High Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HYB opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The New America High Income Fund worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

