The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $387.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

