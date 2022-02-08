The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,568 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RealReal stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $820.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,258 shares of company stock worth $3,939,736. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

