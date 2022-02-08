The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ RMR opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $969.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.