The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $965.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The RMR Group by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.